Baku hosts Second International Conference on Balkan Studies

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

The Second International Conference on Balkan Studies commenced on September 26 at Baku Slavic University.

The conference aims to contribute to the development of Balkan studies in Azerbaijan and to present research on Azerbaijani studies conducted in Balkan countries to the academic community.

The event brings together leading experts from Balkan countries, representatives of the Academy of Sciences, as well as scholars and researchers.