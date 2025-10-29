Baku State University and Turkic Academy sign MoU

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Baku State University (BSU) and the Turkic Academy.

The signing took place during the opening ceremony of the 1st International Turkic World Conference on Artificial Intelligence Ethics and the Autumn School, co-organized by BSU, the Turkic Academy, and the Turkish Academy of Sciences in Baku.

The document was signed by Elchin Babayev, Rector of BSU, and Shahin Mustafayev, President of the Turkic Academy.

The MoU aims to enhance collaboration in science, education, culture, and youth policy, contributing to the development of a common scientific landscape and integration. It also foresees the implementation of joint research projects, conferences, and workshops to study and advance the history, language, culture, and heritage of the Turkic world, as well as the compilation of analytical reports and scientific publications. Additionally, the agreement seeks to boost cooperation in artificial intelligence, climate action, energy security, and other areas.