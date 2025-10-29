The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

Baku State University and Turkic Academy sign MoU

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Baku State University (BSU) and the Turkic Academy.

The signing took place during the opening ceremony of the 1st International Turkic World Conference on Artificial Intelligence Ethics and the Autumn School, co-organized by BSU, the Turkic Academy, and the Turkish Academy of Sciences in Baku.

The document was signed by Elchin Babayev, Rector of BSU, and Shahin Mustafayev, President of the Turkic Academy.

The MoU aims to enhance collaboration in science, education, culture, and youth policy, contributing to the development of a common scientific landscape and integration. It also foresees the implementation of joint research projects, conferences, and workshops to study and advance the history, language, culture, and heritage of the Turkic world, as well as the compilation of analytical reports and scientific publications. Additionally, the agreement seeks to boost cooperation in artificial intelligence, climate action, energy security, and other areas.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation between higher education institutions
  • 29.10.2025 [14:55]

Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation between higher education institutions

Baku hosts 1st International Turkic World Conference on AI Ethics
  • 28.10.2025 [15:30]

Baku hosts 1st International Turkic World Conference on AI Ethics

MUSLIM Institute representative delivers lecture on Azerbaijani-Pakistani literary ties
  • 27.10.2025 [16:48]

MUSLIM Institute representative delivers lecture on Azerbaijani-Pakistani literary ties

EU Delegation conducts “Study in Europe” Education Fair
  • 25.10.2025 [20:03]

EU Delegation conducts “Study in Europe” Education Fair

Azerbaijan and China explore translation of humanitarian scientific literature
  • 24.10.2025 [16:42]

Azerbaijan and China explore translation of humanitarian scientific literature

UNEC ranks first in Caucasus in QS International Trade Rankings
  • 24.10.2025 [15:50]

UNEC ranks first in Caucasus in QS International Trade Rankings

100th anniversary of First Turkological Congress to be celebrated ORDER
  • 22.10.2025 [15:57]

100th anniversary of First Turkological Congress to be celebrated ORDER

Uzbekistan hosts 3rd Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Academic Forum
  • 22.10.2025 [13:01]

Uzbekistan hosts 3rd Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Academic Forum

Baku State University and Astana International University ink MoU
  • 22.10.2025 [12:04]

Baku State University and Astana International University ink MoU

Indonesia, Australia conduct joint disaster response exercise

  • [16:19]

Azerbaijani junior chess players ready for action at European Championship in Budva

  • [16:11]

Azerbaijan`s Sheki hosts First ECO Silk Road Working Group meeting

  • [16:09]

Another 366 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

  • [15:56]

Baku State University and Turkic Academy sign MoU

  • [15:49]

Juventus pick Spalletti as new coach, media say

  • [15:47]

Azerbaijan relocates 17 more families to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district

  • [15:42]

President of Senate: We launched the process of implementing ASAN Khidmet model in Romania

  • [15:40]

Israel launches AI-powered medical assistant for children’s hospital doctors

  • [15:14]

WHO organizes trainings on assistive products in Shamakhi

  • [15:14]

Bulgarian President Radev in Saudi Arabia: Bulgarian ministries should be much more active in attracting investment

  • [15:10]

Co-chairs of Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghdam

  • [15:08]

Kazakhstan aims to boost trade and investment partnership with U.S.

  • [15:00]

Azerbaijan, China discuss establishing direct air links between Baku and Xi'an

  • [14:59]

Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation between higher education institutions

  • [14:55]

UNESCO Park to appear in Samarkand

  • [14:55]

South Korea's President awards Trump with replica of ancient gold crown, highest state medal

  • [14:50]

ANAMA employee and his dog named “Mine Detection Dog Team of the Year” in Washington

  • [14:48]

Azerbaijan, Oman discuss cooperation

  • [14:13]

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus visits Fuzuli district

  • [13:39]

Samil Ayrim: Azerbaijan has become a symbol of peace, stability and development in the region

  • [12:37]

Azerbaijani delegation attends conference marking 25th anniversary of Council of Europe Landscape Convention

  • [12:31]

October 29 marks International Day of Care and Support 2025

  • [12:16]

Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan: Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, national unity, identity, and dedication have been reinforced in Azerbaijan

  • [12:15]

Baku hosts the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum

  • [12:08]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend inauguration of Akhar-Bakhar National Park in Gakh district

  • [12:02]

Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: The history of Azerbaijani statehood is one marked by profound trials and remarkable victories

  • [11:53]

20% of Italy's beaches may be underwater by 2050: Report

  • [11:49]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis hosts International Parliamentary Conference marking 30th anniversary of adoption of Constitution

  • [11:48]

Vietnam, Laos seek to step up judicial cooperation

  • [11:31]

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Rome

  • [11:28]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Türkiye’s Republic Day

  • [11:12]

Pakistan to attend meeting of eight countries in Turkiye next week

  • [11:02]

Türkiye celebrates 102nd republic anniversary with enthusiasm

  • [10:59]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:50]

World leaders, delegates begin arriving in Gyeongju ahead of APEC summit

  • [10:47]

Azerbaijani oil price goes down by about 3% in global markets

  • [10:47]

Kyrgyz parliamentary elections: Number of candidates reaches 531

  • [10:43]

When loyalty fades: Inside the secret uprisings against honey bee queens

  • [10:43]

Azerbaijan relocates families to Khidirli village in Aghdam district and to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district

  • [10:33]

Volleyball championship among servicemen kicks off

  • [10:26]

Tajik Speaker of Majlisi Namoyandagon arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [10:23]

President Ilham Aliyev posted on social media for Türkiye’s national holiday

  • [07:31]

Azerbaijan`s Speaker meets with Pakistani Chairman of Senate

  • 28.10.2025 [20:55]

MP of Turkish Grand National Assembly visit Khankendi and Shusha

  • 28.10.2025 [20:28]

US strikes 4 alleged drug vessels in Eastern Pacific, kills 14: Pentagon chief

  • 28.10.2025 [20:24]

Azerbaijan, Romania discuss interparliamentary relations

  • 28.10.2025 [20:22]

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

  • 28.10.2025 [20:20]
President Ilham Aliyev presented apartment keys to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev presented apartment keys to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan VIDEO

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister

  • 28.10.2025 [20:16]

Azerbaijan on the International Water Security Stage: INTERVIEW with John Etgen

  • 28.10.2025 [19:45]

President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubs

  • 28.10.2025 [19:40]

President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the “Great Return”

  • 28.10.2025 [19:35]
President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district VIDEO

Azerbaijani, Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise

  • 28.10.2025 [19:15]

Azerbaijan's referee inspector appointed for UEFA match

  • 28.10.2025 [19:10]

Expert: Azerbaijan builds a bridge between digital ecosystems of East and West– INTERVIEW

  • 28.10.2025 [18:56]
President Ilham Aliyev inspected progress of second phase of Aghali village and attended opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev inspected progress of second phase of Aghali village and attended opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan district VIDEO

Trump approves 1st batch of missiles for Japan's F-35 jets

  • 28.10.2025 [18:50]

President Ilham Aliyev: It is a source of great pride that Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations have reached the highest level

  • 28.10.2025 [18:41]

COP29 Presidency represents Azerbaijan at Paris Peace Forum

  • 28.10.2025 [18:35]

Tourists among 11 killed as light aircraft crashes in Kenya’s Kwale County

  • 28.10.2025 [18:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Today’s reality is a celebration of justice

  • 28.10.2025 [18:03]

To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye

  • 28.10.2025 [18:01]

President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction site

  • 28.10.2025 [18:00]

President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history

  • 28.10.2025 [17:52]
Court appoints new defense attorney to represent Ruben Vardanyan VIDEO

Court appoints new defense attorney to represent Ruben Vardanyan VIDEO

Families relocated to Ballija, Tazabina, and Badara villages in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 28.10.2025 [17:30]

Two military sites earmarked as asylum seeker accommodation

  • 28.10.2025 [17:11]
President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Shams” and “Ufug” Solar Power Plants in Shahvalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Shams” and “Ufug” Solar Power Plants in Shahvalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO

Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament receives TURKPA Secretary General

  • 28.10.2025 [16:30]

Bill Gates calls for climate fight to shift focus from curbing emissions to reducing human suffering

  • 28.10.2025 [16:30]

Lithuania to shoot down smuggler balloons, shut Belarus border crossings

  • 28.10.2025 [16:29]

Belarus modernizes 200 elevators in Azerbaijan in 2025, says Deputy PM

  • 28.10.2025 [16:27]

Azerbaijan to host Automechanika exhibition in 2027

  • 28.10.2025 [16:21]

Speaker of UAE Federal National Council pays official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 28.10.2025 [16:18]

Juventus in direct contact with Spalletti to replace Tudor

  • 28.10.2025 [16:10]

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Joint Protocol to boost economic cooperation

  • 28.10.2025 [16:08]

Baku hosts Turkic States Insurtech Summit

  • 28.10.2025 [15:48]

Japan PM Takaichi, US President Trump reaffirm alliance

  • 28.10.2025 [15:45]
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of highway to “Shafag” Solar Power Plant in Jabrayil district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of highway to “Shafag” Solar Power Plant in Jabrayil district VIDEO

Foundation stone laid for second and third residential complexes in Jabrayil city VIDEO

Foundation stone laid for second and third residential complexes in Jabrayil city VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Jabrayil City Mosque VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Jabrayil City Mosque VIDEO

Baku hosts 1st International Turkic World Conference on AI Ethics

  • 28.10.2025 [15:30]

WADP Numbering System registers first stamps of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

  • 28.10.2025 [15:25]

Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus

  • 28.10.2025 [15:21]

“Azerkhalcha” OJSC weaving largest circular carpet in history for Shusha Mosque

  • 28.10.2025 [15:16]

Messi eyes World Cup defence for Argentina, despite age, fitness concerns

  • 28.10.2025 [14:55]

Azerbaijan, China increase transit shipments along Middle Corridor

  • 28.10.2025 [14:47]
President Ilham Aliyev participated in opening of first phase of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev participated in opening of first phase of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district VIDEO

Pak-Afghan Talks ended without results in Istanbul

  • 28.10.2025 [14:15]

No progress in Istanbul talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan

  • 28.10.2025 [14:03]

Bus plunges off mountain road in Bolivia, killing at least 16

  • 28.10.2025 [13:48]

Brussels hosts international conference dedicated to right of return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands

  • 28.10.2025 [13:43]

China, ASEAN sign upgraded free trade agreement

  • 28.10.2025 [13:35]

Tickets on sale for Azerbaijan’s World Cup qualifiers against Iceland and France

  • 28.10.2025 [13:33]

Tesla chair warns shareholders that Musk could walk if they don’t approve $1 trillion payday

  • 28.10.2025 [13:32]

Norway hosts “Azerbaijan Winemakers Dinner”

  • 28.10.2025 [13:31]

Oslo hosts presentation of video clip titled “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities”

  • 28.10.2025 [13:27]