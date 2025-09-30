Baku State University, China’s Huawei Technologies sign memorandum of understanding

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by the Rector of Baku State University (BSU) embarked on an official visit to China at the invitation of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

As part of the visit, which also included representatives from several Azerbaijani universities, the event addressed opportunities for cooperation in high technologies, artificial intelligence, and innovations in higher education.

The delegation visited Huawei’s Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center and 5G and Artificial Intelligence Exhibition Hall located at Huawei’s global enterprise site in Shenzhen, a city renowned globally as a hub of technology.

At the meeting with David Wang, Executive Director and Chairman of the EMT Joint Management Board of Huawei; Angela Lin, Vice President for the Middle East and Central Asia Region at Huawei Technologies**,** and company representatives, the sides discussed applications of artificial intelligence and intelligent education, along with prospects for bilateral cooperation.

They also exchanged views on future joint projects in the fields of technology, education, and science.

As part of the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Baku State University (BSU) and Huawei Technologies.

The memorandum includes launching training and internship programs in technology and innovation for students and researchers, conducting joint AI and ICT research, expanding smart technologies and 5G teaching facilities, and laying the groundwork for future innovation hubs and the startup ecosystem development.