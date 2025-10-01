Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities
Baku, October 1, AZERTAC
A high-level D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities will be held in Baku on October 13-17, said Elmar Mammadov, Head of the Economic Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his speech on the third day of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2025).
Elmar Mammadov mentioned that for the first time, climate and urban development ministers, as well as mayors will gather in this format.
"The event will assess the role and impact of cities in the implementation of the 10-year D-8 development program for 2020-2030," Mammadov underlined.
