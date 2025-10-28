Belarus modernizes 200 elevators in Azerbaijan in 2025, says Deputy PM

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

“The relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are rapidly developing across all sectors thanks to the successful political course pursued by the leaders of both countries,” said Natalia Petkevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, during the 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in Baku.

According to her, since its establishment in 2004, the commission has significantly contributed to the development of bilateral relations in the economy, trade, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, sports, vocational education, and other areas.

The Deputy PM praised the commission’s achievements and noted that today’s discussions would focus on the implementation of the 2024–2025 cooperation roadmap, highlighting concrete progress across multiple sectors.

Petkevich further noted that, as part of long-term cooperation in elevator production and supply with Mogilyovliftmash, work to expand local production in Azerbaijan is ongoing, and 200 elevators were modernized and installed in 2025.

She added that Belarusian construction companies are willing to participate in the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Petkevich emphasized that joint ventures, such as establishing construction material production facilities in these areas, could further strengthen bilateral cooperation.