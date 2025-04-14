BHOS, C4IR sign Memorandum of Understanding

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) and the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized that the Memorandum is aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation and implementation of joint projects with the C4IR.

Executive Director of C4IR Fariz Jafarov provided the ceremony participants with information about the ongoing and planned activities of the Center in the area of development of the digital economy, including cooperation in the formation of Science & Industry 4.0 cluster together with universities.

International expert Ilbey Karakurt gave a presentation to the students on “Artificial Intelligence and Robotics”.

The event ended with a panel discussion on “Technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution” with the participation of experts Ilbey Karakurt, Elbey Rustamzade and Asgar Mammadli.