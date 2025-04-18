The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

BHOS delegation participates in Eurasian Higher Education Summit - EURIE 2025

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR, participated in the Eurasian Higher Education Summit and Exhibition (EURIE 2025), held in Istanbul.

The visit was organized at the invitation of Prof. Dr. Mustafa Aydın, President of the Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Istanbul Aydın University.

Baku Higher Oil School's exhibition stand attracted considerable interest among summit participants.

President of the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) Prof. Dr. Erol Özvar, Minister of Higher Education of Malaysia Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, and EURAS President Prof. Dr. Mustafa Aydın visited the BHOS stand.

The stand showcased detailed information about BHOS’s innovative educational programs, international collaborations, student exchange opportunities, industry-integrated internship initiatives, and research projects.

As part of the visit, Rector Elmar Gasimov also held meetings with the rectors of Koç University, Sabancı University, Boğaziçi University, and Istanbul Technical University.

Summit participants exchanged views on the internationalization of higher education systems, joint research initiatives, and student mobility.

Participation in EURIE 2025 opened new opportunities for BHOS to establish partnerships and cooperation with institutions focused on recruiting international students.

