BHOS expands cooperation with Spanish universities

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Jose Pedro Torrubia, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Azerbaijan, visited the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR.

As part of the visit, the delegation met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov. During the meeting, the discussions focused on the prospects for expanding mutual cooperation in the academic and educational spheres.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the Educational Programs Department of the Spanish Embassy in Turkey Gilberto Terente Fernandez, Technical Adviser at the Spanish Service for the Internationalization of Education (SEPIE) under the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities of the Kingdom of Spain Ana Cornejo Roman and Vice-Rector of the University of Jaén (Spain) Carmen Conti.

The sides discussed prospects for developing cooperation in such strategic areas as the acceleration of the energy transition, research and innovation, artificial intelligence and mutual academic mobility. They emphasized the importance of joint work on the expansion of educational and expert cooperation.