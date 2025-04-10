The Azerbaijan State News Agency

BHOS gains trial access to IEEE Xplore Digital Library platform

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has gained trial access to the IEEE Xplore Digital Library platform.

This platform provides full access to the world's most influential articles, journals, and conference proceedings in the fields of engineering, technology, and scientific research.

IEEE Xplore features over 5 million scientific articles, rich resources on electrical engineering, electronics, artificial intelligence, energy, robotics, oil and gas, and other fields, as well as a database trusted by global researchers.

