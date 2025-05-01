BHOS hosts 3rd Business Forum

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

The 3rd Business Forum of Baku Higher Oil School dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR under the theme “The Future of Small and Medium Business: Potential, Challenges and Innovative Solutions.”

The event was attended by more than 250 businessmen, as well as representatives of relevant government agencies and the scientific and academic community.

Addressing the forum with a keynote speech, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized that Baku Higher Oil School plays the role of a bridge between business and science, and such forums occupy a special place in the university’s strategic development plans.

The speakers at the event were First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) Samir Gumbatov, Co-founder of BERC&Partners and business expert Kenan Agayev, and Dean of the Faculty of Business of the Central Asian University (CAU) Odiljon Abdurazzakov.

The forum highlighted the importance of developing small and medium-sized businesses in the country in terms of diversification of economy, enhancement of employment, and promotion of innovation. The speakers expressed their opinions on the main problems faced by small and medium-sized enterprises, improving competitiveness, and government support.

Then, panel sessions were held within the framework of the forum. The moderators were Deputy Head of the Strategic Management and Innovations Department of SOCAR Tabriz Ammayev and Director for Corporate Communications of the “Veyseloglu” Group of Companies Sanubar Nazarova.

During the sessions, experts from various fields exchanged views on increasing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises, management models, financial instruments and digital transformation.

Speaking at the sessions, Head of the Business Administration Department of BHOS Altay Ismayilov, Co-founder of BERC&Partners Kenan Agayev and Head of the KOBİA Department Altun Yasinli touched upon issues of improving the environment for small and medium-sized businesses and the problems that exist in this area.

Executive Director of Azerbaijan Fintech Association Azer Akbarov and HR expert Mubariz Shahbazli told the participants about technological trends, fintech opportunities and the importance of human capital for small and medium businesses.

The forum was co-organized by BHOS, KOBİA and BERC&Partners.