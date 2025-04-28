BHOS hosts chess tournament

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

The Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR hosted a chess tournament dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Speaking at the opening of the event, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov noted the attention and care shown by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev to Azerbaijani sports, especially the development of chess. He stressed that chess plays an important role in the intellectual development of young people and wished success to the tournament participants.

Azerbaijani chess players, international grandmasters Zeynab Mamedyarova and Gulnar Mamedova, emphasized the importance of perseverance and constant work to achieve success in chess.