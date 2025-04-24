BHOS hosts opening ceremony of 6th International Student Research and Science Conferences

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

The Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR hosted the opening ceremony of the 6th International Student Research and Science Conferences dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Speaking at the opening of the event, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov noted that interest in these international conferences, which have been held for six years now, is growing from year to year. Elmar Gasimov emphasized that the main goal of such conferences is to stimulate the scientific activity of students and young researchers, integrate them into the international scientific community, as well as create a platform for the exchange of ideas and experience in the field of modern scientific technologies. The Rector stressed that BHOS attaches special importance to the training of young scientists.

Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov emphasized that international scientific events make a great contribution to the development of science in Azerbaijan, and also help to increase the interest of young people in scientific activities. The Deputy Minister noted that BHOS is equipped with modern technologies and that 33 out of 102 presidential scholarship holders are BHOS students, which is evidence of the high quality of education provided at the university.

Director of Human Capital Development & Functional Excellence of SOCAR Tural Mammadov spoke about the successes achieved by BHOS in recent years. “Today's event is a logical continuation of the successful activities of BHOS, which attaches special importance to the development of students and young researchers. Daily news about the victories and successes of BHOS students is an indicator of the growing perfection of this university".

In their speeches, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education Aminaga Sadigov and Director of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes of the Ministry of Science and Education, Academician Vagif Abbasov noted that such international conferences provide young people with a unique opportunity to participate in scientific discussions, which helps to considerably improve their theoretical knowledge and professional skills.

BHOS Vice-Rector for Education and Science Sevda Zargarova provided information about the conferences. She said that 340 local and international young researchers applied to this year’s conferences. 300 applications (i.e. 80 percent of their total number) received positive feedback. “A total of 198 BHOS students and young researchers are taking part in this important scientific event. Of the 19 applications submitted by international students and researchers, 18 were accepted. This year, the conferences are being attended by representatives of higher education institutions from 12 countries, including the USA, Great Britain, Portugal, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Singapore, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Russia, which is a record figure compared to previous years.”

The 6th International Student Research and Science Conferences cover the topics Towards Sustainable Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, INFOTECH 2025, and Petroleum Geoscience and Engineering.