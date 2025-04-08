BHOS, SABAH City technology park explore prospects for cooperation

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

A delegation led by General Director of SABAH.HUB Rahim Bayramli visited the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR.

As part of the visit, the guests met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov.

The meeting was also attended by Farhad Pashayev, a Board Member of SABAH.HUB, Nihat Majidov, General Director of High-Tech Park of SABAH.HUB, and Abutab Abbasova, an employee at SABAH.HUB.

The sides discussed issues related to the SABAH City technology park and prospects for further cooperation. They also considered possibilities of implementing new projects in the field of education and innovation.