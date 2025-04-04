BHOS student presents on Azerbaijan in Portugal

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Avaz Asgarov, a third-year student from the Process Automation Engineering Department at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR, participated in an event held in Portugal.

During the event, Asgarov delivered a presentation on the history, culture, and national values of Azerbaijan. He also took part in inclusiveness training sessions.

The event aimed to bring together students from various European countries, fostering opportunities for exchanging ideas and establishing new social connections.