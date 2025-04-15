BHOS students represent Azerbaijan at international competition in Abu Dhabi

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

Third-year students of the Chemical Engineering Department at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR, Khayala Miriyeva and Fatima Nasirova, represented Azerbaijan at the International Startup Competition held in Abu Dhabi.

Their project, CLIMASEL, which focuses on the production of smart panels for buildings, won the national qualifying round organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA).

As part of the AIM Congress, the CLIMASEL startup was showcased alongside projects from over 100 countries, providing the team with an opportunity to attract international investors, gain significant exposure, and secure potential funding.