BHOS team wins GreenTech competition

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The “Meta Yeast” team of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR became the winner of “GreenTech II” Startup and Green Technologies Competition.

The team took first place in the category "Social Innovations for Sustainable Development".

The winners of the competition are third-year students majoring in Chemical Engineering Murad Imamverdizade, Gunash Latifova, Laman Mehtiyeva, Ruslan Rustamzade and Narmin Nabiyeva.

The team’s mentor is Rima Gulieva, head of Chemical Technologies Department.

80 teams from 30 higher education institutions participated in the competition, which was held with the support of the Youth Foundation and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency.