BSU, US Chartered Culture and Education Institute sign MoU

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

A meeting was held at Baku State University (BSU) with Vasif Eyvazzade, President and Chairman of the Board of the US Chartered Culture and Education Institute (CCEI).

Eyvazzade was informed about BSU’s educational and scientific infrastructure, as well as its international relations. The meeting focused on cooperation opportunities between BSU and CCEI in areas such as enhancing institutional capacity, supporting students and faculty, and promoting professional development. An exchange of views was also held on the prospects for students and staff to participate in internationally certified programs.

Following the discussions, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between BSU and the US Chartered Institute for Culture and Education.