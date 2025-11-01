Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office meets with cardinals in the Vatican

Vatican, November 1, AZERTAC

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), met with high-ranking representatives of the Holy See during his visit to the Vatican.

In meetings with Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, and Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, the parties hailed the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican. Azerbaijan’s policy of tolerance and multiculturalism was discussed, highlighting the country’s success in ensuring peaceful coexistence among various ethnic and religious groups while preserving religious and cultural diversity.

Azerbaijan’s contributions to interreligious and intercultural dialogue were warmly welcomed. The importance of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Holy See was emphasized, noting that these successful joint projects not only preserve cultural heritage but also promote interfaith dialogue. It was stated that these initiatives reflect Azerbaijan’s—and specifically the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s—concrete and practical contributions to intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

The discussion also covered the activities of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, including progress on the construction of a second Catholic church. It was noted that the Caucasus Muslims Office, in co-organization with the Muslim Council of Elders and the UN Alliance of Civilizations, will host an international conference next year dedicated to intra-Islamic dialogue and combating Islamophobia.

Pashazade expressed pleasure at the prospect of seeing Cardinals Koovakad and Gugerotti among the conference participants and reaffirmed the CMO’s interest in further developing relations with the Vatican.

The Holy See side stated that the interfaith and interreligious environment in Azerbaijan serves as a model not only for Muslim countries but for the world, emphasizing the importance of promoting this example on the international stage.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Holy See, Ilgar Mukhtarov, and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy, Rashad Aslanov, also participated in the meetings.

As part of the Vatican visit, Pashazade also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See. The high-level development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican was highlighted, with their exemplary nature noted.

