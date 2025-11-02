Charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA Primary School

Baku, November 2, AZERTAC

The Autumn Festival – Harvest Day, now a cherished tradition at ADA Primary School operating under ADA University, was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Historically holding a special place in Azerbaijani traditions, the harvest celebration remains a symbol of abundance, prosperity, blessings, and unity.

The main purpose of the festival is to bring together the ADA family and its partners, foster a sense of responsible citizenship among pupils and students, promote national and spiritual values, uphold charitable customs, and nurture socially responsible individuals from an early age.

The event brought together Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, state officials, teachers from ADA University and ADA School, students, partner companies, parents, and alumni.

Greeting the participants, ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev emphasized that people from various fields gathered around a common purpose during this festive occasion. He expressed confidence that this important initiative, which continues to expand in scale and scope each year, will remain sustainable in the future.

Following the official part, the event continued with a vibrant artistic program. Performances prepared by ADA University students and school pupils, including musical and dance numbers, added to the festive atmosphere.

A musical performance by Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan and member of the ADA family, brought a special color to the event and created unforgettable moments for participants.

Within the framework of the festival, a charity exhibition-sale was organized, featuring handicrafts made by students and pupils, as well as products from partner companies. The proceeds will be directed toward educational social projects jointly selected by ADA Primary School pupils and the Azerbaijan Children’s Foundation, thereby further enriching the spiritual value of Harvest Day and perpetuating the spirit of sharing and philanthropy.

Funds collected during last year’s Harvest Day were used to implement educational projects at the Family-Type Small Group Home No. 1 social service institution.

Held with the support of the main and permanent partner “Veyseloglu” Companies Group—including “Veyseloglu Distribution,” “Ulduz,” “Araz” supermarket chains, “Oba” market chain, “Khoncha,” and “Rossmann” companies—as well as “Paul,” “Fryday,” “Cinnabon,” “Shahdag-E Beekeeping,” “Absheron Olive Garden,” “Maxprint,” and “Referans Medical Group,” the festival also featured the sale of fruits and vegetables, bread, sweets, and other locally grown produce from various regions of the country, along with non-food products.