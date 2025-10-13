Current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–EU relations discussed in Barcelona

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation from the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) visited Barcelona, Spain, from October 9 to 11.

Supported by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Spain and the “Ágora Diplomática” platform, the AIR Center representatives held meetings with academic institutions, delivered presentations on Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region, and engaged with local media.

On the first day, the delegation met with students from the School of International Affairs (CEI – Diplomatic School) to discuss the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–EU relations, as well as recent geopolitical developments in the South Caucasus. At Abat Oliba CEU University, the delegation delivered presentations on Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities, regional and international security issues, and opportunities for cooperation in energy and transport.

During the visit, the AIR Center and the “Ágora Diplomática” platform, which promotes dialogue between Spain’s diplomatic, governmental, and academic circles, signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document was signed by Vasif Huseynov, Head of Department at the AIR Center, and Pau Herrera, President of “Ágora Diplomática.”