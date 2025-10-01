First campus of Italy-Azerbaijan University inaugurated in Baku

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, attended the inauguration of the first campus of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku on October 1.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev briefed President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and President Sergio Mattarella on the new campus and the surrounding park. They then viewed an exhibition of agricultural products from Azerbaijan and Italy organized within the campus.

The initiative to establish the Italy-Azerbaijan University was proposed by President Ilham Aliyev during his state visit to Italy in 2020. To implement the project, academic cooperation agreements were signed in 2022 between ADA University and five leading Italian higher education institutions: Luiss Guido Carli University, Sapienza University of Rome, Polytechnic University of Turin, Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna, and Polytechnic University of Milan. This collaboration brings Italy’s expertise in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, creative industries, craftsmanship, and technological development to Azerbaijan through education and research. It plays a crucial role in training future specialists for key sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy, particularly engineering, agriculture and the food industry, architecture, and design.

The foundation for the university buildings was laid in 2022 in Baku with the participation of the foreign ministers of both countries. Student admissions began in 2023 at the master’s level. Currently, 538 students are enrolled in 8 bachelor’s programs and 102 in 2 master’s programs, including three dual-degree specializations. The programs cover electrical and electronics engineering, architecture, interior and communication design, urban planning, agriculture and food technologies, animal husbandry, and various management fields. In addition to bachelor’s and master’s programs, professional development and certification courses for specialists are also offered.

The campus will feature classrooms along with 6 research laboratories and 7 teaching laboratories developed in collaboration with the University of Bologna and the Polytechnic University of Milan, equipped with modern technologies. It also includes a library with materials related to architecture and urban planning, landscape and photo-video studios, and various design workshops. The teaching workshop serves as a space for practical instruction, providing technological and digital capabilities for working with different materials. It will function as a collaborative space for students and researchers, with the results of their work shared with industry and business structures through a dedicated Design and Creativity Center — a hub where education and research meet the real business world.

The campus also features a “market square” symbolizing Azerbaijan’s historical role on the Silk Road. Once a year, students and faculty will gather here to present their projects to the business community. These exhibitions will foster trilateral cooperation between the university, industry, and the state at both local and international levels.

The implementation of this project is a testament to the high level of humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy and reflects the close and sincere relations between the two nations. It also contributes to the development of Azerbaijan’s education system by incorporating Italian expertise.

After touring the campus facilities, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and President Sergio Mattarella met with leaders of Italian universities visiting Azerbaijan, as well as professors and students of the Italy-Azerbaijan University.

Addressing the meeting, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev said:

- Dear President Ilham Aliyev,

Dear President Sergio Mattarella,

Dear Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of our country,

I am welcoming you to this new building with immense excitement and pride. I would also like to welcome and applaud the government officials of Azerbaijan and Italy, our professors and teaching staff, and students. I say “Welcome!” to all of you.

Five years ago, during an official visit to Italy, President Ilham Aliyev took the initiative and proposed the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University. Work began back then, and in 2022, in Rome, we signed agreements with five Italian universities, paving the way for those intentions to translate into concrete work. After that, of course, Mr. President gave us a great gift: the Order on the establishment of the new Italy-Azerbaijan University campus in Baku. Today, as you can see, we are at that university. This is a wonderful university, which already has two buildings. One is the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and the other is the Faculty of Design and Architecture. Of course, our achievements to date are not limited to these alone; we have also made progress in organizing education, and I can say that today we have 640 students, including 112 masters, while the rest are bachelors. I can even say that our first admission was in 2023, and its graduates have already completed the Luiss University’s master's program this year.

Of course, I don't want to take up too much of your time, but I want to say one thing. Both the Italian side and five Italian universities – Luiss, Politecnico di Milano, Politecnico di Torino, Sapienza and Bologna – have played an important role in the establishment of this university. That main building belongs to the University of Bologna, which is related to agriculture. What I mean to say is that these tasks have already been accomplished, and many companies have participated in them. Their contributions to this work are highly valuable. I don’t want to list them all now, but I must say that this work truly demonstrates a great enthusiasm for education. We have received significant support from everyone and every company involved in this effort. I should also mention that this work was carried out with great enthusiasm.

Mr. President, I would like to thank you very much for creating this opportunity for us. This was a truly exciting work, and of course, it will be continued. But I think that the progress we have achieved so far has created a certain idea of what our intentions are and where we are heading. In general, we intend to contribute more to the country’s education. I know that a lot of work has been done in both countries in relation to education. Even our partners are interested in helping us with this work and sharing their experience. In this respect, I would like to draw special attention to the fact that currently 26 doctoral students are studying at these two universities - at the University of Bologna, then at Polimi. We also have doctoral students in engineering in Turin.

I would like to specifically note the attention and support given to education by both Presidents. It is no coincidence that both President Ilham Aliyev and President Sergio Mattarella are inaugurating these buildings together with us today. Therefore, on behalf of our university, our students and teachers, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to both Presidents.

Thank you very much.

X X X

Then, the President of Azerbaijan addressed the meeting.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. President.

Dear guests, students and teachers.

Ladies and gentlemen.

It is a very significant day in the history of Azerbaijani-Italian relations today, as we are participating in the inauguration of the buildings of the Italy-Azerbaijan University. When I met with President Mattarella in Rome last year, I informed him about this and invited him to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. I am glad that Mr. President accepted my invitation and has come to Azerbaijan for a second official visit. We are inaugurating this wonderful educational institution together as part of the visit. In fact, the inclusion of this event in the program of President Mattarella's official visit shows that both Italy and Azerbaijan attach great importance to cooperation in this area. I am sure that the future of the university will be very bright. It will take its rightful place not only in Azerbaijan, but also on a global scale, and graduates of the university will contribute to the development of Azerbaijan. I am sure that those studying here now and those who will study here in the future will provide great support for the development of Azerbaijan in the future, because it is no secret that the development of each country stems from its scientific and educational potential. If we look at the experience of developed countries, we will see that it is knowledge, education, and technology that drive the development of these countries forward. In today's world, technological development determines the success of every country. As a country rich in natural resources, Azerbaijan has tried, first of all, to channel the revenues from natural resources into the development of human capital because we must look to the future. Let me reiterate that oil, gas and natural resources do not mean that these countries will have long-term sustainable development. This development can be short-term. Long-term sustainable development is built on a foundation of knowledge, technology and education. Therefore, we in Azerbaijan have been paying great attention to this area and have been implementing many important programs for many years.

After I was elected President, I almost immediately issued an order to send Azerbaijani youth to the world's leading universities at the expense of Azerbaijan, to have all their expenses covered by the government and to have them return to the Motherland as good specialists. To date, thousands of students have gone to the world's leading universities through government support. At the next stage, we decided to also pay close attention to international cooperation issues related to the development of the education system within Azerbaijan. A university is already operating in Azerbaijan with several foreign partners, and the next university is the Italy-Azerbaijan University. What makes this university quite special is that, as rector Hafiz Pashayev has just noted, this university was established together with five leading Italian universities and ADA University. Of course, taking into account the relations of strategic partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan, we are confident and hopeful that this will become one of the leading educational institutions in Azerbaijan.

Italy has established relations with Azerbaijan on the basis of strategic partnership for many years. We are strategic partners in the true sense of the word, because our cooperation is strategic in nature. It is not short-term, but long-term. At the same time, new areas are added to our cooperation framework every year. Ranging from energy to industrial production and now also covering the field of education, the cooperation is truly strategic in nature.

Yesterday, as part of President Mattarella's official visit, we noted both in official statements and in our negotiations that Azerbaijani-Italian cooperation has led to great development, for example, in the energy sector. The TAP project, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, was made possible, to a large extent, thanks to President Mattarella's personal involvement and support. If this had not been resolved at that time, we would not have been able to export so much natural resources to Europe today. We would have been suffering from that, and so would Europe. Today, Azerbaijani gas supports the energy security of eight European Union member states, and this geography is expanding. Azerbaijani-Italian cooperation has played a crucial role here.

Azerbaijan is in second place in the Italian market in terms of gas supply and in first place in terms of oil supply. I am sure that Italy will also be our number one partner in the field of education. In any case, what we have seen here and the successes of the university that has already started operating give reason to say so. Hundreds of students are already studying at the university. We also met with the management team here today. An international team of professors works here, both from Italy and Azerbaijan. There are also foreign students, and this creates a very nice atmosphere. I am sure that those studying here and graduates will be ambassadors of Azerbaijani-Italian friendship in the future. In any case, the future of Azerbaijani students going to this university will be connected with Italy. They will get to know Italy, its culture, its development and successes more closely. Many goals will be achieved here. First of all, a strong human resource capacity will be created for the Azerbaijani economy in the future. The issues of improving our education sector will be addressed. We will join the most modern and progressive education system and, at the same time, our friendly relations with Italy, one of the leading countries of the European Union, will be further strengthened. Taking into account all these factors, we once again see that timely and thoughtful steps lead to wonderful results.

It was noted here that the initiative to establish this university was put forward only five years ago. Documents were exchanged in Rome, at the Cultural Center within the Azerbaijan Embassy. Following this, I issued an order. Then, funds were allocated from Azerbaijan’s state budget for the establishment of these buildings and the entire infrastructure, and today, in 2025, we are celebrating the opening of these beautiful buildings.

This is a truly wonderful event. This educational institution will be a center of Azerbaijani-Italian friendship. I congratulate each of you on this occasion. I once again express my gratitude to the President for attending this event together with us. Thank you.

X X X

The President of Italy also delivered a speech.

Speech by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella

- Mr. President,

Dear Madam First Vice President,

I express my deep gratitude to ADA University and its rector for the kind words. I also greet the rectors and vice-rectors of Luiss University, the Universities of Milan and Turin, as well as the Universities of Bologna and Rome, who are also here together with him. Mr. President, I graduated from the University of Rome myself many years ago.

I warmly welcome the associate professors of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, as well as the students, girls and boys, who are studying and will study in such a magnificent campus that we have just reviewed. The campus has left a great impression on me. I highly appreciate the functionality and beauty of its building. I am personally very pleased with this initiative. Italy is proud of having implemented this project jointly with Azerbaijan. This university brings together not only its vast opportunities, resources, research and teaching, associate professors, and young Azerbaijani and Italian students, it is also a reflection of the growing, extensive and broad friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy.

This initiative is both symbolic and exemplary in nature. It is the crown of our cooperation, which, as President Ilham Aliyev recalled, manifests itself in various forms and sectors ranging from energy to the economy and industry. This place is also the embodiment of the culture, scientific research and education that closely bind our countries and their citizens.

I would like to express my deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his kind invitation to come to Azerbaijan again. I am honored by his invitation to inaugurate such a magnificent student campus. I am truly grateful.

I see all this as an opportunity to demonstrate the relations between our countries, the relations that are focused on the well-being of their citizens, that care about their lives and about their future. Baku and Rome have not only written the history of contacts in geographical terms, but also the chronicle of the exchange of goods and products through intersecting trade routes, as well as sharing their knowledge, prospects and plans for friendship and cooperation.

Their renewal in such an effective and specific form and with such high quality in the example of the Italy-Azerbaijan University is also a message to the entire international community. This cooperation complements the skills, talents, resources and prospects. I am very pleased to see such a magnificent building of the university together with Mr. President. This educational institution will not only provide associate professors and students with the opportunity to conduct research, work, study and actively expand their knowledge, but will also create an opportunity to experience university life in this area. When thinking about development prospects, I would wish for such development trends to spread widely throughout all regions of Azerbaijan. I would like to see many significant international initiatives implemented here. Such joint prospects will further enhance the role of our Italy-Azerbaijan University. The culture that the University reflects and expresses will turn its messages into an even more effective carrier of knowledge.

On this occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to the students, girls and boys, who are studying and will study here. They will not only study at an educational institution in their own country, but will also have the opportunity to communicate with students, associate professors and researchers from other educational institutions of their country not virtually, but in a real and effective way. Our students, associate professors and researchers will also establish contact with their Azerbaijani colleagues. This is how knowledge deepens and the scale of opportunities expands. Under such circumstances, that experience and initiative become an incredibly valuable tool.

I would like to inform you that President Ilham Aliyev and I have already spoken about the achievements of the participating universities, including that extraordinary initiative that has yielded significant results. All this goes to show how correct the initiative and the intention behind the establishment of that educational institution have been.

We thank you for your efforts. Italy is proud to participate in this initiative together with Azerbaijan. Mr. President, I am truly pleased that we are setting such an important example at the international level, namely, the deepening and development of cooperation and the education of our talented youth. Against the background of the current international situation characterized by serious conflicts and clashes, we are happy to cooperate, working not only in the economic and industrial spheres, but also in the fields of culture and youth education, the formation of the youth. And humanity should always be on this path. Only young people will lead humanity forward. We have done a lot of work at the global level. It will not be possible to face these challenges without the deepening of culture, education and research. The Italy-Azerbaijan University appreciates this endeavor and carries out cooperation in the name of that.

Thank you for your work. Congratulations to the rectors, associate professors and students!