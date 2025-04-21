Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele buys Lithuanian team

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has become the new owner of a football team in Lithuania, the Celtic Way reported.

The 28-year-old, who currently plays for Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, has been announced as the new owner of FK Minija, who currently play in the second division of the Lithuanian footballing pyramid.

Announced by esteemed football journalist Fabrizio Romano to his 23 million followers on X, the Italian journalist broke the news on Dembele’s latest investment. On a social media post, Romano said: “Moussa Dembele signs in as the new owner of Lithuanian club FK Minija.

“Dembele has signed all documents via his investment group called Triple M, which also owns AS Mansa in Mali.”

The French striker, who spent two seasons in Scotland under Brendan Rodgers, made 94 appearances for Celtic during his time at the club following his move from Fulham.

In this time, he scored 51 goals, including some memorable strikes against the likes of Rangers and Manchester City domestically and in the Champions League respectively.

He became the first striker to net a hattrick in a Glasgow Derby since Harry Hood, following his treble against Rangers back in 2016, a game Celtic won 5-1 on the day.

That season, he would manage 32 goals in 49 appearances, as his side went unbeaten in all domestic competitions, winning the ‘Invincible Treble’ in the process.

He would depart the club to join Lyon in Ligue 1, where he reached the Champions League semi-finals after scoring against Manchester City again in the competition, this time at the quarter-final stage.

He spent a brief loan spell at Atletico Madrid during the 2020/21 season, before moving to Al-Ettifaq in 2023, then managed by Steven Gerrard. Former Celtic teammate Jack Hendry also plays for the Saudi Arabian club, based in Dammam.

Dembele has scored nine goals in 24 appearances this season.