Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winners awarded

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 winners have been awarded.

National anthems of the UK and the Netherlands were played in an awarding ceremony.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull become winner of the Formula Azerbaijan Grand Prix, crossing the finish line first to claim the top spot on the podium. Mercedes' George Russell secured a strong second-place finish, followed by Carlos Sainz from Williams, who completed the podium in third.

The awards were presented by Head of the Baku Executive Authority Eldar Azizov, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov.

