Georgian media outlets highlight Azerbaijani President's meeting with Russian counterpart

Tbilisi, October 10, AZERTAC

The widely read Georgian news portals—interpressnews.ge, 1tv.ge, and aktual.ge—have published reports on the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tajikistan.

The news, published in Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Russian, reported that during the meeting, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia discussed the issue of the downing of an AZAL aircraft.

The materials reported, citing President Putin’s remarks, that in such tragic circumstances, Russia will do everything necessary to provide compensation.

The reports mentioned that on February 25, 2024, a passenger aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines crashed near the airport of Aktau, Kazakhstan.

“There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board. As a result of the incident, 38 people lost their lives. According to preliminary investigations, the aircraft was hit by a missile belonging to Russia,” said the author.

Khatai Azizov

Special Correspondent