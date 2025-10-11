Germany and France win, Belgium held and Swiss beat Sweden

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

Germany and France wrapped up convincing FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying victories on Friday night, while Switzerland took another big step towards booking their spot at the global finals by beating Sweden, according to the official website of FIFA.

North Macedonia remain top of their group after digging in to draw away at Belgium, while Ukraine came out on top in an eight-goal thriller against Iceland. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, proved too strong for Slovakia.

Northern Ireland delivered an impressive team performance to beat Slovakia and stay firmly in contention for World Cup qualification.

Kosovo backed up their stunning 2-0 win over Sweden last time out with a hard-fought goalless draw against Slovenia. Both teams struggled to create clear openings in a tight encounter in Pristina. Benjamin Sesko came closest for the away side, forcing a smart save from Arijanet Muric, but defences were largely on top. The result means Kosovo remain second in the group behind runaway leaders Switzerland, while Slovenia are third.

Switzerland silenced Solna to stride towards the section’s automatic ticket to North America. Murat Yakin’s men are now five points clear of second-placed Kosovo, and eight above their latest victims. Breel Embolo and Alexander Isak both hit the post in the first half. The latter also unselfishly cut the ball across goal for Lucas Bergvall, who somehow spurned a sitter. Viktor Johansson stopped the Swiss going ahead by repelling a Ruben Vargas header just before the hour, but he was powerless to prevent Granit Xhaka smashing a spot-kick into the roof of the net after Alexander Bernhardsson had tripped substitute Mohameth Sow. Sweden should have equalised, only for Bergvall to miss his second gilt-edged opportunity of the contest, and 19-year-old Johan Manzambi sealed Switzerland’s success with a deflected strike.

France overcame Azerbaijan at the Parc des Princes to edge closer to World Cup 26.

Chances in the early moments for Kylian Mbappe and Malo Gusto made it a nervy start for Azerbaijan, but following that opening flurry, they settled in nicely and looked set to reach intermission unscathed. Mbappe had other plans though, and struck for the opener when he slalomed past a quintet of red shirts before powering home.

The goal settled French nerves, and after Hugo Ekitike lashed a shot off the post, Mbappe set up Adrien Rabiot’s header to double the lead. The night was then capped in storybook fashion, as Florian Thauvin scored for the first time in six years for his country on a left-footed smash inside the area.

Ukraine recorded their first victory of the campaign in a thrilling end-to-end contest inspired by Ruslan Malinovsky, who was making his international comeback after a year-long absence following a serious ankle injury.

North Macedonia bagged a bodies-behind-the-ball draw in Ghent that keeps them top of the pool. Belgium remain a point behind with a game in hand, but will be desperately disappointed not to have emerged victorious. Rudi Garcia’s Red Devils thrilled flair-seekers in the first half in Ghent, with Jeremy Doku dazzling, but failed to force Stole Dimitrievski into a save. That changed after the break, with the Valencia goalkeeper denying from Kevin De Bruyne, Doku and Lois Openda. Despite countless corners and attempts, however, the Belgians could not find a way past Blagoja Milevski’s battalion.

Kazakhstan swept aside already-eliminated Liechtenstein at Astana Arena. Galymzhan Kenzhebek was the star of the show, scoring a brilliant brace. He followed up a spectacular curling effort in the first half with another sweet strike in the second as the home team dominated.

Baktiyor Zainutdinov and Alibek Kassym were also on target for Talgat Baysufinov’s side, who move on to six points in Group J.