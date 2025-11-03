Haiti declares three days mourning after Hurricane Melissa kills 30

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

Haiti’s government has declared three days of national mourning starting Monday following Hurricane Melissa, according to Bernama. The hurricane killed at least 30 people in the Caribbean nation due to floods and landslides.

The government also declared a three-month state of emergency in several regions.Hurricane Melissa also struck Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

In Jamaica, the hurricane hit with full force and left at least 28 people dead according to preliminary official reports.The Jamaican Ministry of Culture said it would organise benefit concerts to raise funds for reconstruction.