International congress features presentations on forensic archaeology in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

Members of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences participated in the 3rd International Congress of Anthropological Sciences held at Ankara University in Türkiye.

Professor Aliagha Mammadli delivered a lecture providing an overview of the system of relations among ethnic groups living in Azerbaijan, while Akif Guliyev, PhD in history, presented research on forensic archaeology and forensic anthropology conducted after the Second Karabakh War.

The congress brought together anthropologists from Türkiye, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Italy, China, the United States, Iran, and Canada.