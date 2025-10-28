Japan PM Takaichi, US President Trump reaffirm alliance

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and US President Donald Trump took part in a series of talks and appearances during their first summit in Tokyo, according to BBC.

Takaichi welcomed Trump at the State Guest House in Tokyo Tuesday morning. They received a salute from a ceremonial guard of honor with Japan's Self-Defense Force.

Soon after, the two leaders sat down for their first face-to-face meeting.

Takaichi said, "I am determined to restore Japan's dynamic diplomacy to protect Japanese national interests. I am ready to promote further collaboration between Japan and the United States toward our shared goal of achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific. I want to realize a new golden age of our Japan-US alliance in which both nations become stronger and more prosperous."

Trump said, "I have always had a great love of Japan and a great respect of Japan, and I will say that this will be a relationship that will be stronger than ever before, and I look forward to working with you and on behalf of our country, I want to just let you know anytime you have any questions, any doubt, anything you want, any favors you need, anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there, we are an ally at the strongest level."

Trade and defense were important topics on the table. Trump earlier said Washington would figure out how to distribute Japan's planned investment of 550 billion dollars in the United States. The investment is a result of back-and-forth negotiations between the two countries. Takaichi and Trump discussed strengthening Japan's defense capabilities as well. The two leaders signed documents to cement a deal reached as a result of tariff talks. They also agreed to mutually secure their supplies of rare earth minerals.