Journalists from Turkiye’s Kars, Erzurum, and Iğdır provinces visit Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan, November 1, AZERTAC

Journalists from Türkiye’s Kars, Erzurum, and Iğdır provinces visited Azerbaijan, organized by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Kars.

AZERTAC’s regional correspondent reports that the media representatives, traveling to Karabakh and other liberated territories on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press and Victory Day, also visited Nakhchivan.

The purpose of the visit is to witness firsthand the large-scale reconstruction projects and the triumph of the Great Return in the liberated territories and to widely cover the significance of this historic Victory.

During the trip, the journalists from Kars, Erzurum, and Iğdır familiarized themselves with the ongoing reconstruction at Nakhchivan Television and welcomed the latest technological innovations.