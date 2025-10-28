Kazakhstan implements AI into fuel and energy complex

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Kazakhstan has established an Acceleration Group for the integration of artificial intelligence into the fuel and energy sector, which consists of representatives from the industry’s leading companies, according to Kazinform News Agency.

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, announced the establishment of the group during a Government meeting.

He said the group will identify industry-specific needs and consolidate the efforts to implement AI technology cases.

In addition, in his words, an AI Alliance has been formed, which includes global vendors and IT companies possessing ready AI decisions.

In order to support domestic IT developers, the Ministry of AI and Astana Hub residents entered into memorandums of joint testing and integrating IT solutions into the sector.

Two projects have been successfully piloted this year:

Detesting defects in overhead power transmission lines using drones and artificial intelligence - the expected economic effect from cost reduction amounts to 2.5 billion tenge.

In-pipe defectoscopy of heating networks using a robotic system and AI - the projected savings through efficient repair planning reach 42 billion tenge.

Both projects are currently at the stage of regulatory formalization and scaling, Akkenzhenov added.