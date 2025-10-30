Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 37 border checkpoints by 2030

Astana, October 30, AZERTAC

Kazakhstan has 55 operating transport checkpoints, 37 of which are planned for reconstruction by 2030, Darkhan Imanashev, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazAvtoZhol, stated.

Noting that construction will be carried out at 14 checkpoints in 2025, he added: "Restoration work has already begun on four of them. Work is underway to finalize construction contracts for the remaining facilities and conduct state inspections.”

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent