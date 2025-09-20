Keys to apartments handed over to 29 more families in Kalbajar

Kalbajar, September 20, AZERTAC

The return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories continues. Today, families arriving in the reconstructed city of Kalbajar were presented with the keys to their new apartments.

AZERTAC’s regional correspondent reports that 29 families, totaling 115 individuals, have been relocated to Kalbajar at this stage. The families returning to the city had previously been temporarily settled in various locations across the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district, along with representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

The families permanently resettled in Kalbajar have been provided with apartments in newly constructed buildings.