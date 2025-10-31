The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Kyrgyzstan completes nomination process for parliamentary elections

Kyrgyzstan completes nomination process for parliamentary elections

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

The nomination of candidates for the Jogorku Kenesh elections concluded last evening in Kyrgyzstan, according to Kazinform.

The Central Commission on Elections and Referenda of the Kyrgyz Republic (CEC) said in a statement that a total of 589 candidates, including 365 men and 224 women, submitted their applications expressing their intention to join the election race scheduled for November 30, 2025.

Candidates must submit a full package of documents by November 2. Registration will take place until November 9, and the election campaign will begin on November 10.

For Kyrgyz citizens living abroad, 97 overseas polling stations will operate in 34 countries. In Kazakhstan, voting will be available at the Kyrgyz Embassy in Astana, the Consulate General in Almaty, and polling stations in Atyrau and Karaganda. Today, October 30, all polling stations across the country are testing a new voting system, which was previously trialed on October 10 and 20. Earlier, it was reported that the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan had accredited 29 international parliamentary election observers.

Kyrk Uuz political party dropped out of the snap parliamentary race. On September 25, 2025 the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved the self-dissolution of the Parliament. On September 30, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree to hold snap parliamentary elections on November 30. As of October 1, 2025, the number of voters in Kyrgyzstan made 4 million 287 thousand.

The number of polling stations abroad is set to reach 100. In Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz citizens will be able to cast their votes at seven polling stations in Astana, Almaty (2 polling stations), Atyrau, Karaganda, Shymkent, and Taraz.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

SpaceX pitches NASA 'simplified' Starship moon landing plan amid progress concerns
  • 31.10.2025 [13:28]

SpaceX pitches NASA 'simplified' Starship moon landing plan amid progress concerns

October 31 marks World Cities Day
  • 31.10.2025 [13:01]

October 31 marks World Cities Day

TURKPA Secretary General hosts TİKA President at Secretariat
  • 31.10.2025 [12:00]

TURKPA Secretary General hosts TİKA President at Secretariat

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to extend ceasefire: Türkiye
  • 31.10.2025 [11:54]

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to extend ceasefire: Türkiye

Pakistan agrees to continue conditional ceasefire with Afghanistan; principal-level meeting set for 6 November 2025
  • 31.10.2025 [08:49]

Pakistan agrees to continue conditional ceasefire with Afghanistan; principal-level meeting set for 6 November 2025

China unveils Shenzhou-21 crew for more diversified space sci-tech experiments
  • 30.10.2025 [21:23]

China unveils Shenzhou-21 crew for more diversified space sci-tech experiments

Rabat joins Türkiye in celebrating national holiday
  • 30.10.2025 [18:53]

Rabat joins Türkiye in celebrating national holiday

Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 37 border checkpoints by 2030
  • 30.10.2025 [18:25]

Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 37 border checkpoints by 2030

Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Turkish trade minister
  • 30.10.2025 [17:53]

Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Turkish trade minister

“Art and Arms: The Artistic Vision of Traditional Azerbaijani Weapons” exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • [13:33]

SpaceX pitches NASA 'simplified' Starship moon landing plan amid progress concerns

  • [13:28]

Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss cooperation in public finance management

  • [13:14]

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for November, 2025

  • [13:07]

October 31 marks World Cities Day

  • [13:01]

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations visit Horovlu village in Jabrayil district

  • [12:57]

Azerbaijan resettles 24 more families in Khidirli village of Aghdam district

  • [12:56]

Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss enhanced cooperation between religious institutions

  • [12:21]

® Nar supports international symposium dedicated to Azerbaijani language

  • [12:15]

Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold consular consultations

  • [12:06]

TURKPA Secretary General hosts TİKA President at Secretariat

  • [12:00]

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to extend ceasefire: Türkiye

  • [11:54]

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations begin visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts

  • [11:43]

International conference on Belgian colonialism opens in Baku

  • [11:21]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $66

  • [10:59]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:56]

Kyrgyzstan completes nomination process for parliamentary elections

  • [10:42]

Pakistan agrees to continue conditional ceasefire with Afghanistan; principal-level meeting set for 6 November 2025

  • [08:49]

Another exhibition within “Art Weekend” – “Ancestors”

  • [01:02]

Presentation of musical instruments acquired with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation held

  • 30.10.2025 [23:37]

Mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative

  • 30.10.2025 [22:50]

“Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise concludes

  • 30.10.2025 [21:26]

China unveils Shenzhou-21 crew for more diversified space sci-tech experiments

  • 30.10.2025 [21:23]
Document related to simultaneous killing of eight Azerbaijani captives and hostages examined during trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Document related to simultaneous killing of eight Azerbaijani captives and hostages examined during trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament meets with Speaker of UAE Federal National Council

  • 30.10.2025 [20:33]

Azerbaijan, Huawei discuss implementation of “Smart City” concept

  • 30.10.2025 [20:17]

ANAMA, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian demining

  • 30.10.2025 [20:13]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum hosts first scientific-practical conference on “Actual Issues of Azerbaijani Weaponology”

  • 30.10.2025 [19:52]

Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes shine with two more golds at international tournament

  • 30.10.2025 [19:22]

Azerbaijan, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency explore cultural connections

  • 30.10.2025 [19:21]

Rabat joins Türkiye in celebrating national holiday

  • 30.10.2025 [18:53]

Azerbaijan, UAE explore prospects for multifaceted cooperation

  • 30.10.2025 [18:42]

Azerbaijani para-shooter ranks 3rd at World Cup

  • 30.10.2025 [18:32]

Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 37 border checkpoints by 2030

  • 30.10.2025 [18:25]

Azerbaijan relocates nine more families to Vangli village in Aghdara district

  • 30.10.2025 [18:24]

Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Turkish trade minister

  • 30.10.2025 [17:53]

Baku host opening ceremony of Medinex 2025

  • 30.10.2025 [17:47]

Brazil plans COP30 funding deals to address climate adaptation shortfall

  • 30.10.2025 [17:17]

Turkey still in talks to procure Eurofighters from Qatar, Oman

  • 30.10.2025 [17:15]

Italian ensemble performs to great acclaim at the 20th Baku Jazz Festival

  • 30.10.2025 [17:01]

International congress features presentations on forensic archaeology in Azerbaijan

  • 30.10.2025 [16:49]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature video materials on Tovuz Battles

  • 30.10.2025 [16:42]

SOFAZ CEO takes part in annual meeting of International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds

  • 30.10.2025 [16:29]

China targets manned moon landing by 2030, outlines testing tasks ahead

  • 30.10.2025 [16:03]

OECD Eurasia Week to be held in 2026

  • 30.10.2025 [16:00]

Speaker of UAE Federal National Council visits Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs

  • 30.10.2025 [15:56]

® Azerconnect Group held AI training sessions for ADA University students

  • 30.10.2025 [15:53]

Indonesia aims to operate 1st nuclear power plant by 2032 to support energy transition

  • 30.10.2025 [15:52]

Preparation for COP30 discussed at Paris Peace Forum

  • 30.10.2025 [15:50]

Romanian press highlights Senate President Abrudean’s visit to Azerbaijan

  • 30.10.2025 [15:45]

Volkswagen skids into the red on $5.8 billion US tariff hit, Porsche woes

  • 30.10.2025 [15:31]

® Caspian Legal Center announces launch of new podcast series “CLC Tax Talk”

  • 30.10.2025 [15:19]

Archaeologists uncover mysterious construction rituals and strange offerings to household spirits at Provadia–Solnitsata

  • 30.10.2025 [15:12]

Sahiba Gafarova: Relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are developing successfully today

  • 30.10.2025 [15:06]

Flamengo holds Racing to reach Libertadores final

  • 30.10.2025 [14:53]

Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup

  • 30.10.2025 [14:50]

® The first car winner of Nar’s “Çoox Şanslı” lottery is behind the wheel!

  • 30.10.2025 [14:42]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office attends ceremony marking 60th anniversary of “Nostra Aetate” document in Vatican

  • 30.10.2025 [13:10]

Long-term foreign residents increase to record high of 2.58 mln

  • 30.10.2025 [12:56]
History and beauty of the Seaside National Park VIDEO

History and beauty of the Seaside National Park VIDEO

Azerbaijani weightlifter claims three silvers at European Championship

  • 30.10.2025 [12:19]

Azerbaijan, China discuss tourism relations

  • 30.10.2025 [12:12]
One of the wondrous regions of Azerbaijan – Zangilan VIDEO

One of the wondrous regions of Azerbaijan – Zangilan VIDEO

The surprising health benefits drinking a mug of cocoa could have for men

  • 30.10.2025 [12:05]

Pandemic fears as 'new coronavirus' found in bats in South America

  • 30.10.2025 [12:04]

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis meets with Second Vice President of National Assembly of Cambodia

  • 30.10.2025 [12:02]

Belarus, North Korea seek to expand cooperation in all areas

  • 30.10.2025 [11:38]

Climate inaction is claiming millions of lives every year, warns new Lancet Countdown report

  • 30.10.2025 [11:34]

Belarus Deputy PM: We are interested in implementing joint projects with Azerbaijan

  • 30.10.2025 [11:33]

Israeli scientists identify cells that act as ‘guardians’ against aging

  • 30.10.2025 [11:33]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss joint efforts to further develop relations

  • 30.10.2025 [11:27]

Azerbaijan, Belarus exchange views on issues of mutual interest

  • 30.10.2025 [11:17]

Nigeria to impose more stringent penalties on wildlife traffickers

  • 30.10.2025 [11:01]

China to send Pakistan astronaut on short-term space station mission

  • 30.10.2025 [10:52]

How investment in AI is powering a new economic revolution

  • 30.10.2025 [10:50]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $66

  • 30.10.2025 [10:40]

Oil prices keep falling in global markets

  • 30.10.2025 [10:37]

Leyla Aliyeva visits participant of "Young Beekeeper" project in Gabala district

  • 30.10.2025 [10:33]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in presentation of "Hirkan" documentary

  • 30.10.2025 [00:43]

Baku hosts official reception to celebrate Türkiye's national holiday

  • 29.10.2025 [22:52]

Bilal Erdoğan: I am overjoyed to celebrate the Republic Day in brotherly Azerbaijan

  • 29.10.2025 [22:32]

Turkish Ambassador: Azerbaijan has transferred its achievements on the battlefield to the diplomatic arena

  • 29.10.2025 [22:27]

SOFAZ delegation visits Saudi Arabia

  • 29.10.2025 [22:24]

Azerbaijan and Oman discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation in various areas

  • 29.10.2025 [21:57]

COP29 President: Baku has opened a new phase of trust and transparency in climate diplomacy

  • 29.10.2025 [21:44]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan in Garabagh and East Zangezur restoration efforts

  • 29.10.2025 [21:41]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Türkiye strives to contribute to dialogue and peace

  • 29.10.2025 [21:38]

Birol Akgün: Under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye became a principled and effective player in the contemporary world

  • 29.10.2025 [21:34]

De Bruyne undergoes successful surgery after thigh injury taking penalty

  • 29.10.2025 [21:31]

Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia and diplomatic mission in Montenegro taking necessary measures to ensure safety of citizens

  • 29.10.2025 [21:29]

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court and Kazakh High Judicial Council sign MoU

  • 29.10.2025 [21:23]
President Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of Federal National Council of United Arab Emirates VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of Federal National Council of United Arab Emirates VIDEO

Azerbaijan judokas aim for ‘medal rush’ at European Judo Championships U23 Chisinau 2025

  • 29.10.2025 [19:21]

Euronews broadcasts report on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan district

  • 29.10.2025 [19:20]
President Ilham Aliyev received President of Senate of Romania VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received President of Senate of Romania VIDEO

Co-chairs of Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghdam

  • 29.10.2025 [18:46]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis hosts International Parliamentary Conference marking 30th anniversary of adoption of Constitution

  • 29.10.2025 [18:44]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 75th Session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe

  • 29.10.2025 [18:09]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office joins “Daring Peace” international event in Rome

  • 29.10.2025 [17:47]

Pakistan threatens to 'obliterate' Taliban after peace talks fail

  • 29.10.2025 [17:39]