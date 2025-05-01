Leyla Aliyeva attends concert of students and youth at Baku Music Academy

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

On April 30, a concert featuring the Baku Chamber Orchestra, students from the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and young pianists from the “Simurg” project was held in the Grand Hall of the Academy.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, along with Arzu Aliyeva, attended the concert.

The event began with a performance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's “Arazbari” by the Baku Chamber Orchestra, followed by a series of captivating and diverse performances. The program featured students and young performers presenting works by both Azerbaijani and international composers.

The event also saw the participation of People's Artist and Professor Farhad Badalbeyli, Artistic Director of the Baku Chamber Orchestra and Rector of the Baku Music Academy, and Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, Principal Conductor of the orchestra. The program was met with great enthusiasm from the audience.

The Simurg project aims to discover and support talented young individuals. Throughout the academic year, selected participants work with professional instructors from prestigious institutions such as the Central Music School of the Moscow Conservatory, the Moscow Conservatory, the Gnessin State Musical College, the Croatia Music Academy, and other renowned educational establishments.