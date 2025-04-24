Milan thrashes Inter to spoil its treble dream

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Luka Jovic's brace helped AC Milan book its place in the Coppa Italia final, after a 3-0 win secured a 4-1 aggregate victory over rival Inter Milan at San Siro, according to BeInSports.

Tijjani Reijnders was also on target for the Rossoneri, who ended the Nerazzurri's hopes of completing the treble this season, while setting up a meeting with either Bologna or Empoli in next month's showpiece.

Serie A leader Inter, which is also set to face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals next week, created the better chances during the first half.

Federico Dimarco rattled the crossbar, while Mehdi Taremi cushioned Nicolo Barella's cross into the path of Lautaro Martinez, who fired over from close range.

However, it was Sergio Conceicao's side that broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, with Jovic burying a header past Josep Martinez from Alex Jimenez's cross.

The Serbian doubled his and the Rossoneri's tally within four minutes of the restart, providing an instinctive finish after Theo Hernandez's deep corner fell kindly to him.

Inter sought a response midway through the half, and Mike Maignan came to Milan's rescue with a wonderful save to deny Stefan de Vrij's pinpoint header.

But the Rossoneri wrapped up the tie five minutes from time with Rafael Leao feeding Reijnders, who coolly slotted past Josep Martinez.

Milan sealed its spot in a first Coppa Italia final since 2018, and now looks to lift the trophy for only the third time in the past 50 years, the first since 2003.

After a run of six straight defeats, Milan is now unbeaten in each of its past five meetings with Inter across all competitions.

As for the Nerazzurri, whose treble hopes are over for another season at least, they have suffered successive defeats for the first time since March/April 2023.