Military institute holds scientific-practical conference

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

The III Republican Scientific-Practical Conference, entitled "Military-Political Lessons of the Second Karabakh War: Achievements and Future Tasks" dedicated to the fourth anniversary of Victory Day was convened at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“The conference was attended by officers and the teaching staff of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, along with leaders and representatives from approximately 20 organizations across the country.

The conference participants visited the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, situated in front of the military institute's headquarters, as well as the Memorial Complex dedicated to the military personnel who perished in the Patriotic War, where they laid wreaths to honor memory of Heroes.

The conference commenced with a one-minute silence to honor the cherished memory of the National Leader and Heroes, sacrificed their lives for the independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

Subsequently, Rector of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, Colonel Umudvar Guliyev delivered the opening speech of the conference, reflecting on the Patriotic War that began on September 27, 2020, lasted for 44 days, and culminated in Victory under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized that, thanks to the resolute leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the unity of the people, and the strength of the Victorious Army, this Victory achieved at the cost of the blood and lives of the Martyrs and brought an end to the long-standing longing of Azerbaijanis worldwide.

Then, screening of a film dedicated to the Second Karabakh War was held.

During the conference, the presenters addressed various topics, including the factors that led to Victory in the Second Karabakh War, the professionalism in conducting the battles, modern combat tactics, the war’s implications in terms of international relations and international law, the role of security agencies in ensuring safety during the conflict, and other related issues,” the ministry added.