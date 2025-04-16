Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists continues
Baku, April 16, AZERTAC
Under the training plan for 2025, approved by the Minister of Defense, the next training session involving a group of reservists called from the reserve continued Tuesday within the framework of joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
In order to improve the discipline and the moral-psychological state of reservists, classes on socio-political training were held in accordance with the plan.
Fire training classes were held with reservists involved in the session, and they carried out practical shooting using small arms and grenade launchers.
The main objective of the training session is to strengthen reservists’ the combat training, expand knowledge and skills, enhance practical abilities, as well as instill new military expertise.
