Moroccan Princess visits educational complex No. 132-134

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Princess Lalla Hasnaa of the Kingdom of Morocco, President of the Foundation for the Safeguarding of Cultural Heritage of Rabat, visited the educational complex No. 132-134 as part of her working visit to Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education, Murad Huseynov, Deputy Minister of Culture, MP Soltan Mammadov, Head of the International Relations Department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mohammed Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mohamed Adil Embarch, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Azerbaijan, Nouzha Alaoui, Secretary General of the Rabat Cultural Heritage Preservation Foundation, as well as other officials.

Speaking at the event, Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education, noted that the twinning program launched today between Educational Complex No. 132–134, a UNESCO Associated Schools Network member, and Rabat’s Oum El Banine School paves the way for a new stage of cooperation based on cultural exchange, shared values, and educational collaboration.

The students presented the educational program “I discover my heritage – Baku,” which is the foundation of the twinning program, while the participants watched a video message addressed by the students of the Oum El Banine School.

Moroccan Princess Lalla Hasnaa also familiarized herself with the teaching process in the classrooms, engaged in conversation with the students, and watched their presentations.

The event concluded with an exhibition of paintings dedicated to the eminent monuments of the cities of Rabat and Baku prepared by the students, as well as a concert program.