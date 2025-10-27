MUSLIM Institute representative delivers lecture on Azerbaijani-Pakistani literary ties

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

A meeting was held at the Faculty of Oriental Studies of Baku State University (BSU) with Asif Tanveer Awan, Research Associate at Pakistan’s MUSLIM Institute.

As part of the meeting, Awan delivered a lecture to students majoring in Regional Studies (Pakistan Studies) on the topic “Azerbaijani-Pakistani Literary and Cultural Relations.” He provided detailed information about the history, stages of development, and current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The speaker also discussed the creative legacy of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo, the prominent representative of Pakistani and Urdu literature and a Sufi poet, noting that his works are also being studied in Azerbaijan.

The event concluded with the Q&A session.