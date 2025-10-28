No progress in Istanbul talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 28, AZERTAC

After three days of talks in Istanbul, there has been no breakthrough between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as the Afghan Taliban regime has yet to provide an encouraging response to Pakistan’s concerns.

The Pakistani and Afghan Taliban delegations have been engaged in peace talks following recent clashes along the volatile border earlier this month. Pakistan has called for concrete action against terror groups operating from Afghan territory, which have continued to carry out attacks against Pakistan.

The two countries had agreed to a ceasefire in Doha, Qatar, on October 19, mediated by Türkiye and Qatar. The Istanbul talks were intended to ensure a lasting ceasefire. Pakistan has sought assurances from the Afghan Taliban that its territory will not be used for terrorist activities—an issue that remains unresolved.

Sources report that Pakistan has repeatedly emphasized that meeting these demands is in the interest of all parties. Qatar and Türkiye have also conveyed the same message to the Afghan Taliban. However, no encouraging response has been given, resulting in a deadlock. A joint statement may be issued at the conclusion of the talks if the discussions progress positively.