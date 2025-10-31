October 31 marks World Cities Day

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

World Cities Day brings Urban October to an end on 31 October each year and was first celebrated in 2014. As with World Habitat Day, a global observance is held in a different city each year and the day focuses on a specific theme. It aims to raise international awareness of urbanization trends, challenges, and visions for sustainable urban development, promote international cooperation, and contribute to global efforts to build equitable, prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive cities that provide their communities with better living environments and quality of life, according to the UN.

On 31 October 2025, the Global Observance of World Cities Day will take place in Bogotá, Colombia, under the topic of people-centred smart cities. It will showcase how data-driven decision making, technology, and AI can be used to improve urban life and recover from current shocks and crises. It will also focus on promoting smart city initiatives centered on people.

This year's theme reflects the growing recognition that the transformative power of digital technologies is reshaping urban life globally, offering profound opportunities to enhance how cities and human settlements are designed, planned, managed and governed. In an era marked by both urban and digital transitions, cities are increasingly adopting digital technology solutions and data to deliver better services for residents and address critical urban challenges and opportunities.

The aim of this year's theme is to promote people-centred smart cities and demonstrate how crucial it is for smart cities to prioritize human needs, inclusivity, and accessibility. Second, the observance will provide a platform for cities to exchange best practices, experiences and strategies in implementing people-centred smart city initiatives globally, especially in addressing key challenges such as the global housing crisis. Lastly, by increasing global awareness about the role of technology and innovation in advancing improved access to adequate housing and achieving urban development, the goal is to foster and encourage international cooperation and collaboration among all societal sectors on People-Centred Smart Cities.

The United Nations General Assembly designated 31 October as World Cities Day, by its resolution 68/239. The Day is expected to greatly promote the international community’s interest in global urbanization, push forward cooperation among countries in meeting opportunities addressing challenges of urbanization and contributing to sustainable urban development around the world.