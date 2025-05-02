Oil prices surge in global markets
Baku, May 2, AZERTAC
Oil prices climbed in global markets on Friday.
On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the price of Brent crude increased by $0.34, reaching $62.47 per barrel. Meanwhile, Light crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose by $0.34 to settle at $59.58 per barrel.
