Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar kicks off Istanbul visit

Islamabad, November 3, Hilal Ahmad, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Monday embarked on a visit to Türkiye, where he is scheduled to attend the high-level coordination meeting of Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Deputy Prime Minister is undertaking a one-day visit to Istanbul. Pakistan, along with seven other Arab-Islamic countries, has been engaged in the peace initiative that led to the signing of the Gaza Peace Agreement in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt last month.

The foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia will participate in the meeting, which will focus on developments related to the ceasefire and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Turkish Foreign Minister is expected to emphasize the importance of coordinated action by Arab-Islamic countries to ensure that the ceasefire evolves into a lasting peace.

During the meeting in Istanbul, Pakistan will highlight the need for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the complete Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly Gaza, as well as the provision of unrestricted humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Pakistan will also reiterate the need for collective efforts to achieve an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders and in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

According to the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan remains firmly committed to efforts aimed at restoring peace, justice, and dignity to the Palestinian people, and to ensuring the realization of their right to self-determination.