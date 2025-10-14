Parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye visit Pakistan’s Lahore

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

Following the 3rd trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye held in Islamabad, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş traveled to Lahore, the second-largest city in Pakistan.

The parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, along with members of their respective delegations, first visited the mausoleum of Pakistan's spiritual founder, public and political figure, philosopher, and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore. The speakers laid a wreath at his tomb and signed the memorial book.

Later, the delegation visited the Badshahi Mosque, where they witnessed the grandeur of Pakistan’s rich historical and religious heritage.

Continuing their visit, the delegations toured the Provincial Assembly of Punjab and familiarized themselves with the administrative building and the conditions created there.