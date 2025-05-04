Patriarch Kirill meets with Caucasus Muslims Office Chairman in Baku

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

During his visit to Azerbaijan, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia met with Sheikh ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office.

The two discussed the development of their ongoing relationship and its future prospects.

Sheikh ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade noted that the strong friendship between the religious communities of Azerbaijan and Russia was established during the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He stated that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev continues to actively support these ties between Orthodox Christians and Muslims. He also highlighted the close relationship between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, which promotes religious and cultural understanding and fosters stronger connections between their nations.

The Sheikh ul-Islam expressed regret that some Armenian clergy, rather than advocating for peace, are driven by a desire for revenge, struggling to accept Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories. He also noted that during the years of occupation, Armenian forces destroyed not only mosques and Azerbaijani cultural monuments, but also Orthodox Christian sites. He emphasized the work of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by Mehriban Aliyeva, in restoring churches and historical monuments belonging to both Muslim and Christian communities.

He acknowledged Patriarch Kirill's significant role in fostering harmonious relations between the two faiths, emphasizing that his work is centered on promoting peace and goodwill among people and religions. Sheikh ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade then expressed his gratitude to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

Patriarch Kirill emphasized the long history of friendship between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Russia, stating that it continues to this day. He noted that many Muslims have distinguished themselves as prominent figures in Russian public life and as military leaders.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has a special appreciation for Azerbaijan, and that President Ilham Aliyev is attentive to the needs of all religious communities in Azerbaijan, including the Orthodox Christian community.

He affirmed that Orthodox Christians have always been treated with respect in Azerbaijan, and credited the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Allahshukur Pashazade, for playing a vital role in maintaining this respect. Patriarch Kirill then thanked the Sheikh ul-Islam for his efforts.

He concluded by saying that, unlike politicians, religious leaders strive to foster mutual respect and understanding among people of different faiths.