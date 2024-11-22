Pep Guardiola signs Manchester City contract extension through 2027

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

Manchester City confirmed Thursday that manager Pep Guardiola, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, signed a two-year extension, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Manchester City means so much to me," Guardiola said after the signing ceremony.

"This is my ninth season here. We have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club. That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons," he added.

Under the helm of Guardiola, Manchester City became the first club to claim the English Premier League title four times in a row and the first to reach 100 points in one Premier League season.

The 53-year-old led City to win 18 major trophies in his eight full seasons, including six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, and a historic treble in 2022/23.