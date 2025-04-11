President Ilham Aliyev met with Interim President of Syria in Antalya VIDEO

Antalya, April 11, AZERTAC

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, Interim President of the Syrian Arab Republic, on April 11 in Antalya.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with the changes that have occurred in Syria and congratulated Ahmed al-Sharaa on this occasion.

The President stated that following these developments, an Azerbaijani delegation was promptly dispatched to Syria, and the Azerbaijani Embassy, which had been closed for a prolonged period due to the policies of the Assad regime, has now resumed its operations.

President Ilham Aliyev affirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to participate in the reconstruction efforts in Syria, which are crucial for consolidating stability within the country.

Ahmed al-Sharaa expressed his gratitude to the President for Azerbaijan's support.

He underscored the future importance of Azerbaijan's assistance to Syria in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and security.

While affirming his dedication to restoring stability in Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa voiced his concern regarding the influence of external factors on this process.

The discussion also touched upon the potential for developing a trilateral cooperation framework between Azerbaijan, Syria, and Türkiye.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached to facilitate reciprocal visits by high-level official delegations and business representatives from both countries.

The head of state extended an invitation to Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Azerbaijan.

The invitation was gratefully accepted.