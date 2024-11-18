President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Palau VIDEO

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

On November 18, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Surangel Whipps, President of the Republic of Palau.

The President of Palau expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani leader for the excellent organization of COP29 and the hospitality extended to him. President Surangel Whipps noted that during the visit, they had the opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijan and its culture. He highlighted that this was the first high-level meeting between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Palau and expressed hope that it would give impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

The President of Palau thanked President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan's Presidency of COP29 for prioritizing the climate change challenges faced by small island states. He emphasized that small island states are directly affected by climate change and face existential threats.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that during Azerbaijan's Presidency, the climate challenges faced by small island states were prioritized, and the Summit specifically dedicated to this issue was held with the participation of small island states. The head of state also mentioned Azerbaijan’s collaboration with the Commonwealth to implement a special aid program for small island states. The creation of a database system to address their climate challenges and the mobilization of Azerbaijan’s space capabilities for this purpose were highlighted by President Ilham Aliyev.

The President also emphasized that although negotiations on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement have been ongoing for over a decade, COP29 in Baku marked significant progress. The head of state further described the steps taken toward fully operationalizing the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage as an important milestone.

During the conversation, the Presidents noted the high expectations from around the world, especially from developed countries, regarding new financial targets.

The President of Palau presented keepsakes to the Azerbaijani head of state.