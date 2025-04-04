President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources VIDEO

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

On April 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye, who is participating in the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the expansion of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, including collaboration in the fields of hydrocarbons and electricity. They noted the substantial potential for further development of this cooperation in the future. They hailed SOCAR’s collaboration with Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and BOTAŞ, and discussed prospects for implementing joint projects in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and other countries. The meeting also touched upon electricity exports, with an emphasis on the fact that SOCAR has already commenced electricity sales to Türkiye.

The importance of the document to be signed between “AzerEnerji” OJSC and the Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (TEİAŞ) on the export of 75 megawatts of electricity from Nakhchivan was underscored. It was further noted that a memorandum will be signed today between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria on expanding cooperation in the field of green energy.