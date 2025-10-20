President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for state visit VIDEO
Astana, October 20, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan for a state visit on October 20.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Astana International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The guard of honor marched in front of the two leaders to the accompaniment of a military march.